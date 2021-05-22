Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.30 Million

Brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce $16.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $65.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $66.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

CZWI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,711. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $145.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

