Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOR shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of KOR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 95,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,513. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.