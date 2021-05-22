Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock remained flat at $$44.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,457,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,142. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.15. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

