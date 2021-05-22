Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post sales of $61.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $21.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 181.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $271.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.56 million to $279.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $311.68 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 213,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,144. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $728.03 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.