Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.06. 600,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,826. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.