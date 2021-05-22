Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.41). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

PSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. 210,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,283. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.