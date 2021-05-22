Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post sales of $8.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the highest is $9.30 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $36.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $37.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.88 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $78.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%.

SBBP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

SBBP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 403,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $162.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

