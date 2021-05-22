Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. 773,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 109,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

