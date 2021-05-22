Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $27.15. 4,113,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

