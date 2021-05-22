Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. 1,212,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,454. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

