Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post $25.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.54 million and the highest is $25.98 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $15.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $106.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,642. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after purchasing an additional 786,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,897,000 after purchasing an additional 487,737 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 375,545 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 277,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $47.15 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

