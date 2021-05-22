Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

LendingClub stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,359.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,513 and sold 20,880 shares valued at $289,981. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in LendingClub by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LendingClub by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

