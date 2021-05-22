Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Quanterix alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 292,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,999,095. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.