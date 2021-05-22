Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $6,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.