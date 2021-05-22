Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.42. 657,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,839. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.