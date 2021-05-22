Zacks Investment Research Lowers InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:INM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 57,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,041. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INM. Creative Planning acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

