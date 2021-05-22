Zacks Investment Research Lowers SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 938,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in SFL by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in SFL by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 72,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in SFL by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

