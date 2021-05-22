Zacks Investment Research Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,030,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,589,658. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

