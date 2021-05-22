Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

ALGS opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,864,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,517,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.