Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. 228,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,063. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

