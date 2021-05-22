ZBG Token Price Down 14.9% This Week (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a market cap of $9.26 million and $553,113.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00067552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00992203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.