Zealium Market Cap Tops $48,595.70 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $48,595.70 and approximately $49.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00021497 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.06 or 0.00919942 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,356,657 coins and its circulating supply is 16,356,657 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

