Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard Sells 1,006 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,006 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $131,051.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 331 shares in the company, valued at $43,119.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $55,112.64.

On Thursday, May 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22.

On Monday, April 19th, Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74.

On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15.

ZEN stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.36. 560,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.22 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

