Zloadr (ZDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,034.00

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $71,034.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.26 or 0.00904980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00091936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

