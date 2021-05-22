Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $20,657,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,474. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

