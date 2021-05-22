ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,899,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $84,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $152,241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,340,000 after buying an additional 339,288 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $14,580,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 557,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 144,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

