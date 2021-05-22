Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $571,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

