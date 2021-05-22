Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Haemonetics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

NYSE:HAE opened at $56.16 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock worth $189,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.