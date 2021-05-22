Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

