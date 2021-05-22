Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,262 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,837,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,411,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after buying an additional 136,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

