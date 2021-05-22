Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,546 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $189,640. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.