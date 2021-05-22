Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,455 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,681. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNM opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

