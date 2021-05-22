Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 941 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Primerica by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.