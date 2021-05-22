ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,555 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,643. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.