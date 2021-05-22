ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,599. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.51 and a 200 day moving average of $480.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

