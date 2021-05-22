ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.28 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet stock traded down $12.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,294.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,549. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,277.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,982.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.