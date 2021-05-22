ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,872 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $55.08. 16,449,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,377,502. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

