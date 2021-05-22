ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.65. 1,150,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,515. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

