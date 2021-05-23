-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Aspen Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. TheStreet cut Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 1,053.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Aspen Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 179,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

ASPU stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 225,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

