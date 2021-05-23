-$0.05 EPS Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:CTXR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 4,801,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.