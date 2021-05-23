-$0.16 EPS Expected for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.02). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

SIOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,611 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.