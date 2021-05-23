$0.17 EPS Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. US Ecology posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ECOL. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 214,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 133.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 419,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 356,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,282. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

