$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

THS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. 1,317,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,727. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

