$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.21. Marriott International reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

