-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELDN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELDN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

