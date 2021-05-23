$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.83. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,768. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 252.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 445.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,861 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,077. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.04.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

