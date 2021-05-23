$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.83. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,768. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 252.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 445.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,861 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,077. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.04.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.