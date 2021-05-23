$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.78. 41,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,001. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

