$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $787.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,498. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

