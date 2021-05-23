$1.30 EPS Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.06. 277,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,853. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

