$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.99 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $6,118,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $90.74 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

